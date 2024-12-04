The saga surrounding Wendy Williams continues to unfold as her family pushes back against recent legal claims about her health. Last month, attorneys for Williams’ court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, described the former daytime talk show host as “permanently incapacitated” in legal documents. However, a family insider has dismissed these claims, stating that Wendy is “more clear now than she’s ever been.”

Diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia in May 2023, the beloved 60-year-old media personality has been under court-ordered guardianship since 2022. This arrangement was initially put in place to manage her finances and health, but it has also drawn public scrutiny and stirred controversy within her circle.

The recent filings by her guardian suggested cognitive impairment, further fueling the ongoing debate surrounding Wendy’s capacity to make decisions about her life and career. This update came in the wake of backlash over her documentary Where Is Wendy Williams?, which aired earlier this year. The documentary faced criticism for its portrayal of Wendy’s struggles, leading to speculation about her future in the public eye.

Despite these concerns, Wendy’s family remains steadfast in their support. “She is more clear now than she’s ever been throughout the guardianship, which is a problem for some,” the family insider shared with The Daily Mail.

Wendy Williams, known for her sharp wit and candid style, spent decades entertaining audiences on both radio and television. Her transition away from the spotlight has been marked by a series of health challenges and legal battles, leaving fans and loved ones hopeful for her continued recovery and stability.

As the story develops, it remains to be seen how these differing narratives about her health will influence Wendy’s future. For now, her family’s assurances serve as a reminder that the journey of healing is complex and deeply personal.

(Photo by David Livingston, Getty Images)