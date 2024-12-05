Briannagh D Ushers in the Holiday Season with New Single “Bad Christmas” At just 23 years old, Briannagh D, the multifaceted singer, songwriter, actress, and dancer, is continuing to solidify her place in the entertainment world with the release of her first original Christmas single, “Bad Christmas.” The New Jersey-born artist’s latest track adds a fresh twist to holiday music, bringing her signature flair to a time of year often defined by tradition. “Bad Christmas” reflects Briannagh D’s talent for blending genres and storytelling. Known for her powerful vocals and magnetic stage presence, Briannagh invites listeners into a raw, emotive exploration of the highs and lows of the holiday season. The song offers a relatable and refreshing take on the complexities of the holidays, solidifying her ability to connect with diverse audiences worldwide. Despite her young age, Briannagh D has already achieved a decade’s worth of accomplishments in both music and acting. Her journey began at age 10 when she showcased her vocal talent on ABC News in 2012, leading to a finalist appearance on Showtime at the Apollo less than a year later. Since then, she has graced stages across the U.S., U.K., and the Caribbean, including a standout performance at the St. Kitts Music Festival, where she returned in 2024 alongside legends like Mary J. Blige and Rick Ross. With her 2018 single “Feel the Beat” topping charts in over 24 countries on Tempo Caribbean, and collaborations with industry heavyweights like Cassidy and Jadakiss, Briannagh has proven her ability to create music that resonates globally. Her versatility extends beyond music; she’s also a promising actress, having appeared on NBC’s Emmy-winning series This Is Us and Disney Channel’s Bizaardvark, among others. In 2023, Briannagh’s single “Elevate” gained international recognition, amassing over 1.6 million views through a viral dance collaboration with Uganda’s Ghetto Kids. By the end of the year, she starred alongside LeBron James, Travis Scott, and Devin Booker in a Nike commercial, cementing her status as a rising star. “Bad Christmas” is yet another testament to Briannagh’s refusal to be boxed in creatively. From her MTV VMA red carpet correspondent role to her chart-topping hits, Briannagh continues to break barriers and set new standards for the next generation of artists. “Bad Christmas” is available now on all streaming platforms.