Comedian Andrew Schulz Responds to Kendrick Lamar Bar by Suggesting Sexual Assault: ‘I Would Make Love to Him’

Kendrick Lamar voiced his opinion about comedian Andrew Schulz’s comments about Black women and well, he wasn’t a fan.

On “wacced out murals” K. Dot rapped: “don’t let no white comedian talk about no Black woman, that’s law.”

Lamar called out jokes Schulz made on a podcast that offended Black women. In response, Schulz joked about sexually assaulting the “Not Like Us” rapper.

“I would make love to him and there’s nothing he could do about it,” Schulz said. “I would make love to him and the only thing he could do is decide if it’s consensual or not.

“That’s the only thing he could do. If it’s me and Kendrick, it’s about physics. I don’t even know if I’ll get hard. But, if we’re in a cell, and we’re bored and we’re done tattooing each other and we ran out of board games and we did all the other things, and we cleaned everything, and I’m like, ‘Man, I might as well f*ck you.’ There’s nothing he can physically do to stop that.”

He closed with. “I’d put his legs in the air and choose a position.”

You can hear the rather weird response below.