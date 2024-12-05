Not like who? Drake is proving he is a dominant force in rap. The 6 God once again solidified his streaming power position in hip-hop, after earning the title of Spotify’s most-streamed rapper for 2024.

It’s that time of the year with all the Spotify Wrapped accolades and posts by users who show us who they listen to. Released on December 4, the Started From the Bottom emcee boasted 73.3 million monthly listeners this year, marking his eighth consecutive year atop the rap category.

Eight years in a row. Think about that.

While Taylor Swift claimed the overall top spot on Spotify as the most-streamed artist of 2024, Drake held his own at No. 4, remaining the highest-ranked rapper.

So he’s top five streaming, period and on the heels of Taylor. That part.

And get this, Swift’s record-breaking year barely overshadowed Drake by just a small margin. What it comes down to is his consistent performance highlighting his enduring appeal across global audiences.

Drake led an impressive lineup of rap elite in Spotify’s 2024 rankings.

Following him were Travis Scott (No. 2), Ye (No. 3), Eminem (No. 4), Kendrick Lamar (No. 5), Future (No. 6), Metro Boomin (No. 7), 21 Savage (No. 8), Playboi Carti (No. 9), and the late XXXTENTACION (No. 10).

Beyond the ongoing Kendrick ish, their feud has escalated. ICYMI, Drake filed a legal petition against Universal Music Group (UMG) in November. He accused UMG of inflating streams for Kendrick’s “Not Like Us” by allegedly paying platforms like Spotify and iHeartRadio, while also alleging defamation in the song’s promotion.

As you can imagine, UMG strongly denied the allegations, releasing a statement through Billboard:

“The suggestion that UMG would do anything to undermine any of its artists is offensive and untrue. We employ the highest ethical practices in our marketing and promotional campaigns. No amount of contrived and absurd legal arguments in this pre-action submission can mask the fact that fans choose the music they want to hear.”

Amid the drama, Drake’s popularity continues to thrive. His Australian tour has added multiple new dates due to overwhelming demand, proving that his influence extends far beyond the streaming charts. Makes sense. His music travels … far.

As the rap streaming king for eight years straight, his legacy as one of rap’s most impactful artists is undeniable.

Anyways, let’s keep focusing on those supposed “Ls” instead of celebrating the hard facts. Can ya’ll smell the sarcasm?