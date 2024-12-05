Fat Joe Announces New Album ‘The Wolrd Changed on Me’

Fat Joe is ready to deliver a new album, announcing The World Changed On Me on Instagram. The cover for the album brings Joe with his late brother Angel. The album will drop on Dec. 13.

In September, Grammy-nominated artist Fat Joe has unveiled his latest single, “Paradise,” featuring DJ Khaled and Anitta, following their electrifying performance at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. The track samples Stevie B’s freestyle classic “Spring Love” and showcases Anitta’s rare English vocals on the hook, singing, “feels like paradise, ocean water coming down your thighs, can you feel me?!” Meanwhile, Joe delivers a dynamic verse depicting his blissful lifestyle with a female companion.

Alongside the song release, Joe debuted a vibrant music video filmed in uptown Manhattan, featuring scenes on the famous Dyckman Street and a club setting with Joe, Anitta, and Khaled. The video premiered on multiple platforms, including MTV Live, BET Jams, and YouTube, as well as on the Paramount Times Square billboards.

Advertisement

In addition to his VMAs performance, Joe served as a presenter, introducing host Megan Thee Stallion to the stage. “Paradise” marks the second single from his upcoming solo album, his first in 14 years, following August’s release of “Outta Control” featuring Remy Ma.

Recently honored with the Key to the City by New York Mayor Eric Adams, Joe is also set to launch his new STARZ interview series, Fat Joe Talks, offering exclusive insights into the lives of today’s influential figures.