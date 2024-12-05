Future, Flo Milli and GloRilla Among Top Songs Used in U.S. on TikTok for 2024

TikTok continues to reshape the music industry in 2024, cementing its role as the go-to platform for discovering new artists, promoting songs, and connecting fans to their favorite stars.

“In 2024, TikTok truly became the music industry’s primary launchpad for music, artists, and creativity. Every year, our global community discovers a new generation of emerging artists, creates new viral hit songs, and rediscovers classic tracks, propelling them into the charts worldwide. TikTok continues to be a space for discovery, self-expression, and fandom, empowering artists to build a global fanbase, engage with the community, and build their careers.” – Ole Obermann, Global Head of Music Business Development, TikTok

With over a billion music fans on the platform, TikTok has become the epicenter for music culture, with users creating viral moments and driving songs to mainstream success. In the U.S., the Top 10 Songs generated 140 million TikTok creations globally, with Tommy Richman’s “MILLION DOLLAR BABY (VHS)” leading the charge. Rap and hip-hop thrived, with tracks like Lay Bankz’s “Tell Ur Girlfriend” and Flo Milli’s “Never Lose Me” reaching new heights on the Billboard and Spotify charts.

Sabrina Carpenter topped the U.S. list, with her viral songs “Espresso,” “Please Please Please,” and “Taste” generating over 15 million TikTok videos. Her incredible success was capped with six Grammy nominations for her album Short n’ Sweet, which she introduced to fans through a special TikTok in-app experience. Emerging stars like Shaboozey, Chappell Roan, and Benson Boone also leveraged TikTok’s viral power to elevate their careers, proving the platform’s transformative impact on the music industry.

