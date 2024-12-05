GloRilla is ending 2024 on a high note. Let’s give this amazing lady her flowers, ya’ll.

The Memphis rap sensation has been named Billboard’s Top Female Rapper of 2024, and she couldn’t be more thrilled.

At just 25 years old, GloRilla has celebrated major wins this year, and this latest honor cements her place as one of hip-hop’s brightest stars.

This is a big deal!

Taking to social media to share the news, GloRilla showed love to her peers while celebrating her top spot. Quoting the announcement on X (formerly Twitter) on December 4, she wrote, “Ayeee 🎉🎉 s/o to all da women on da list!!! We Dem🔥.”

Get this, Billboard’s ranking, now in its second edition this year, highlights ten female rappers who have dominated the charts and made significant cultural impacts. The updated list marks a leap for GloRilla, who was previously ranked at No. 6 in June. Fellow powerhouses Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj secured the No. 2 and No. 3 spots, respectively, followed by Sexyy Red at No. 4 and Latto at No. 5. The rest of the list features Doechii, Doja Cat, JT, Rapsody, and Cardi B in ascending order.

It’s been a breakout year for Big Glo …

GloRilla’s meteoric rise in 2024 has been nothing short of remarkable. Her debut album, Glorious, dropped this year, featuring an all-star lineup including Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, Sexyy Red, Kirk Franklin, and T-Pain. The project sold 69,000 equivalent album units in its first week, debuting at No. 5 on the Billboard 200—her first top-10 album.

In addition to her album success, GloRilla dominated social media with her viral catchphrase “Yeah Glo!”

But wait, the accolades didn’t stop there—GloRilla snagged two Grammy nominations for her single “Yeah Glo!” in the categories of Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song, making her one to watch in the upcoming awards season.

This feels like the continuance of the overall celebration of women in Hip-Hop …

As GloRilla celebrates her achievements, she’s also making it clear that this is a moment for all women in hip-hop. Her shoutout to the other women on Billboard’s list underscores her commitment to uplifting her peers and recognizing the collective impact of female rappers.

With her debut album, Grammy nods, and now the title of Top Female Rapper of 2024, GloRilla’s star continues to rise. As she said best: “We Dem!”

Yea, Big Glo, you’re that one – for real!