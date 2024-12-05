Kanye West is under fire after more than ten producers from his albums Vultures 1 and Vultures 2 claim they have not been paid. According to a report from Billboard, several music attorneys are collaborating to seek compensation for their clients, who contributed to these projects but have yet to receive their agreed fees or royalties.

Released in February, Vultures, a collaborative effort with Ty Dolla $ign, has achieved significant commercial success, moving 817,000 album-equivalent units. However, nearly a dozen producers have reported that they are still waiting on signed agreements to secure their payments, leaving them unable to collect producer royalties or publishing income. Producers from Vultures 2 reportedly face the same issues.

“We represent clients who contributed to the Vultures albums but have yet to be compensated for their services, despite both albums being publicly released,” music attorney Bob Celestin told Billboard. “It’s unfortunate and unfair. You’d expect West, a producer himself, to be more empathetic to this kind of situation.”

This case underscores a broader industry issue, as producers often face delayed payments. “In nine out of ten cases, producers haven’t been paid by the time the music is released,” attorney Jason Berger explained.

The delay in payments is exacerbated by the complexities of large-scale music projects. “With so many collaborators and high-profile artists needing to approve agreements, payments can take over a year to process,” Celestin added.

West’s erratic business dealings appear to contribute to the delays. He has reportedly cycled through at least two legal teams to handle clearances and is now working with a third. Additionally, he recently switched music distributors from Create Music Group’s Label Engine to Too Lost, further complicating the administrative process.

Despite these challenges, West has continued to push forward with new music. The Vultures albums, credited to ¥$, his project with Ty Dolla $ign, feature contributions from an array of high-profile producers, including Timbaland, Swizz Beatz, KAYTRANADA, James Blake, DJ Mustard, and London on da Track. Some tracks on Vultures 1 list upwards of ten producers.

For producers still awaiting payment, West’s history of abandoning ventures offers little reassurance. Earlier this year, he sold a stripped-down Malibu mansion at a loss of $36 million and briefly flirted with launching a porn industry venture, only to scrap it weeks later.

Amid the controversy, West is reportedly preparing to release Vultures 3, potentially compounding the issues of unpaid agreements across three albums.