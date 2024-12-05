The basketball world stopped when history was made on October 22. That’s when LeBron James and his son Bronny became the first father-son duo to play in an NBA game together. Full stop. Crazy.

ICYMI, the Los Angeles Lakers triumphed over the Minnesota Timberwolves 110-103 during the season opener, marking a monumental moment for the James family and NBA, no, bigger – sports fans alike.

About those jerseys worn by the iconic duo during that game. They just fetched a significant price. Sold as a pair by Sotheby’s on December 4, the game-worn jerseys brought in $102,000—a notable sum, though some believe it could have been even higher.

Big money but I you got it, nbd.

Brooks Peck of The Athletic commented on the sale, saying the figure “may seem significantly lower than it could have been,” given the historic nature of the game and the rarity of such memorabilia. Makes sense. Seemed a bit low but what do we know.

When it comes to Bronny’s rookie journey …

At just 20 years old, Bronny James is carving his path in professional basketball while playing alongside his legendary father. Earlier this season, the Lakers announced that Bronny would split his time between the main roster and their G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. Currently, he only participates in G League home games.

Now, Bronny has only played in two G League matchups, averaging 5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3 assists per game. While his NBA journey is just beginning, the young guard is already making waves as part of a historic duo with his father.

As for LeBron’s legendary longevity

LeBron James continues to defy expectations in his 22nd NBA season. The 39-year-old superstar, who turns 40 on December 30, remains a force on the court, solidifying his status as one of the greatest players in basketball history.

For fans, and anyone who cares like us, the jerseys represent not just a piece of memorabilia but a tangible connection to a once-in-a-lifetime milestone.