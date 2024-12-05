LaMelo Ball and PUMA Hoops are back with the newest colorway of Melo’s signature shoe: the MB.04 HEEM.
Melo is HEEM. With this new colorway, LaMelo Ball’s signature shoe, the MB.04, gets a neon redesign inspired by the energy he brings on the court. The MB.04 HEEM is engulfed in alien tentacles with Melo catchphrases hidden in the design. Complete with a supportive double-layered mesh upper and NITROFOAM™ cushioning for on-court power, this pair features neon yellow, green, and pink colors and an alien Melo graphic at the heel.
The vibrant MB.04 includes Melo-inspired design details including:
- 5D PRINTED UPPER: A raised, multi-layered design takes over the shoe like alien tentacles.
- MELO DNA: Melo phrases like 1 OF ONE and RARE are hidden throughout the design.
- UNIQUE HEEL LOGO: The heel includes alien Melo dunking and NOT FROM HERE wording.
- OUTSOLE DETAILS: The sole features a hovering spaceship, NOT FROM HERE and RARE wording, and flames at the heel.
The MB.04 Iridescent drops on Friday, December 13th and will be available to purchase at PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, the PUMA NYC Flagship store, and at Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs in a full size run for $110.