Remember earlier this year when Jamie Foxx had that mysterious medical emergency? The Oscar winning actor is finally opening up about what happened that left fans around the world concerned. Foxx plans to share the full story in his upcoming Netflix comedy special, What Had Happened Was…, which premieres on December 10.

Funny title.

On December 5, Netflix released the trailer for the highly anticipated special, filmed in Atlanta this October. The performance marks Foxx’s first deep dive into the health scare that had everyone guessing. The trailer begins with voiceovers and news headlines hinting at the widespread speculation about his condition, leading up to Foxx’s grand entrance onstage to thunderous applause. As they should, though.

Advertisement

“I’m back!” Foxx declares with a smile, his gratitude unmistakable. “I’m so glad to see y’all here. I’m so glad to be here,” he tells the crowd, setting the tone for a personal and heartfelt performance. The teaser promises a mix of humor and vulnerability as Foxx reflects on his journey to recovery.

ICYMI, the health crisis began in April 2023, when Foxx was hospitalized after suffering a severe medical complication that left him in a coma-like state. For days, little information was released, fueling concern and speculation among fans. Eventually, Foxx’s daughter reassured the public, confirming that he had regained consciousness and was on the mend.

Get this, despite making brief comments about the incident in the months that followed, Foxx has kept the exact details of his ordeal private—until now. In August 2023, he revealed that he was just starting to feel like himself again and expressed his deep gratitude for the love and support he and his family received during the difficult time.

Now back in December 2023, Foxx made his first major public appearance at the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Cinema and Television. Reflecting on his recovery, he shared, “I couldn’t do that six months ago. I couldn’t actually walk to [the stage]. It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now.”

What Had Happened Was… again, great title, marks Foxx’s return to stand-up after two decades, with his last comedy special, Jamie Foxx Unleashed: Lost, Stolen and Leaked!, released in 2003. This time, the Emmy and Oscar-winning performer is not just delivering laughs but also pulling back the curtain on one of the most challenging chapters of his life.

Behind the stage, the special is executive produced by Foxx alongside Marcus King, Datari Turner, and others, and directed by Hamish Hamilton, the special is a collaboration between Foxxhole and Done + Dusted. The project promises a mix of comedy and candor, showcasing Foxx’s resilience and signature humor.

Fans won’t just get laughs—they’ll get a heartfelt glimpse into what Foxx endured and how he’s bouncing back stronger than ever. What Had Happened Was… is a testament to his journey, proving that even in the face of adversity, Jamie Foxx remains a force to be reckoned with.

Timing is everything and we’re glad Foxx is back and seemingly better than ever.

Check out the trailer for the special below: