SOURCE SPORTS: 4th Rope Wrestling Presents Heels Have Eyes IV in Atlanta

On Thursday, December 12, 2024, 4th Rope Wrestling will host Heels Have Eyes IV at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia, marking its fourth consecutive sold-out event. Tickets are now available on Ticketmaster for the groundbreaking promotion that fuses hip-hop culture with professional wrestling.

The star-studded lineup pays tribute to Westside Gunn and Smoke DZA’s passion for wrestling with electrifying matches, surprise appearances, custom merchandise, and live performances.

“Heels Have Eyes IV is the perfect ending to a groundbreaking year for 4th Rope, “says company founder and CEO Westside Gunn. “If you thought Chicago was a movie, Atlanta will take us to another level. We will continue to have our passion for this business unfold and give our fans quality matches from some of the best wrestlers in the game.”

Highlights include a triple threat ladder match for the inaugural 4th Rope Tag Team Championship, featuring TNA legends The Hardy Boys, GCW’s Violence is Forever, and AEW’s The Infantry. Other bouts include TNA Knockout Champion Masha Slamovich vs. “Top Tier” Tiara James, and TNA’s Joe Hendry taking on Joe Alonzo.

Tickets start at $60, with an exclusive capsule collection available to commemorate the event.