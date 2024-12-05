The Detroit Lions (11-1) host the Green Bay Packers (9-3) Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video in what promises to be an exciting matchup. The Lions are on a 10-game winning streak, the longest in the NFL and tied for their franchise’s longest ever.
With the NFC’s top-ranked offense, Detroit will face Green Bay, who ranks second in offensive yards per game. This is the first game in over two years featuring two teams, each averaging 380-plus yards of offense since Week 15 of 2021.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur continues to impress, with 65 regular-season wins in his first six seasons, ranking second in NFL history. Green Bay running back Josh Jacobs has a chance to make history, aiming for a record sixth consecutive game with at least 100 scrimmage yards and a rushing touchdown on Thursday.
Detroit quarterback Jared Goff enters the game with 100 career regular-season touchdown passes for two franchises, joining an elite group of quarterbacks. Meanwhile, Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is closing in on a remarkable 400 receptions in his first four seasons, a milestone only achieved by a few others in NFL history.