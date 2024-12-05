Only eight teams remain in the hunt for the inaugural Emirates NBA Cup as Group Play concluded on Tuesday night. Milwaukee, New York, Orlando, OKC, and Dallas punched their tickets to join Atlanta, Houston, and Golden State in the single-elimination Knockout Rounds.

The Quarterfinals tip-off on Tuesday, Dec. 10, and Wednesday, Dec. 11, with every game carrying a “win-or-go-home” intensity. From there, the NBA Cup will head to Las Vegas, where the Semifinals are set for Saturday, Dec. 14. The Championship game will follow on Dec. 17, crowning the tournament’s first-ever champion.

Tuesday’s Group Play finale was packed with high stakes as 13 teams vied for the final five Knockout spots. With two head-to-head showdowns between undefeated squads and numerous wild-card scenarios at play, the night delivered unforgettable drama.

The Atlanta Hawks were the only East team with a guaranteed spot heading into the finale, having clinched East Group C. The remaining East spots were determined in two winner-take-all clashes between 3-0 clubs in Groups A and B, showcasing the competitive spirit of the NBA Cup’s debut season.

With the stage now set, all eyes turn to next week’s high-stakes Quarterfinals.