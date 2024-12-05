The NFL once again dominated Thanksgiving Day, with its trio of games drawing a record-setting audience of 141 million viewers combined. Averaging 34.2 million viewers per game, each broadcast set new benchmarks for the league on the holiday.

The early game on CBS, featuring the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions, attracted 37.5 million viewers, marking the most-watched early Thanksgiving game in NFL history. This viewership represents an 11% increase from last year’s Packers-Lions matchup.

These numbers underscore the NFL’s firm grip on Thanksgiving as a marquee sports tradition, consistently delivering must-watch moments for fans across the nation.

