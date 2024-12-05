Unrivaled League and Wilson Unveil Official Game Ball Ahead of 2025 Inaugural Season

The groundbreaking women’s professional basketball league Unrivaled has partnered with Wilson Sporting Goods Co. to introduce its official game ball for its inaugural season, which will tip off in January 2025.

The chosen ball, Wilson’s EVO NXT basketball, boasts cutting-edge features, including Extended Range Technology, enhanced grip, moisture-wicking properties, and a micro-touch cover for a premium feel. Adorned with Unrivaled’s signature blue and official logo, the ball embodies a modern yet authentic design, setting a new standard for professional game balls.

This collaboration underscores Wilson’s dedication to women’s basketball at all levels, from youth to professional play. Already a key partner for Women’s March Madness and the WNBA, Wilson’s partnership with Unrivaled further cements its leadership and commitment to advancing the game.

