Black Eyed Peas frontman and self-proclaimed futurist will.i.am is back in the spotlight, gracing the latest cover of Haute Living just in time for Art Basel. The multi-talented artist, innovator, and Harvard graduate opens up about the group’s upcoming Las Vegas residency, the evolution of the Black Eyed Peas, and his ever-expanding ventures in the world of tech and creativity.

A Star-Studded Art Basel Celebration

On December 3, Haute Living threw an exclusive party at The Moore Miami to celebrate will.i.am’s cover. Presented by JP Morgan Chase in collaboration with Navier, Amnisia Vodka, and Plinth Wine, the event was nothing short of glamorous. Guests included reality star Larsa Pippen, NFL alum and Dancing with the Stars contestant Danny Amendola, and Shark Tank’s Daymond John.

will.i.am kicked off Art Basel at his Haute Living cover party at The Moore Miami with presenting sponsor JP Morgan Chase and Navier, Amnisia Vodka and Plinth Wine.

The highlight of the evening was a custom 23k gold piece commissioned by celebrity artist Johnathan Schultz, symbolizing life and stepping into reality, which was gifted to will.i.am.

Advertisement

The First AI Residency in Las Vegas

The Black Eyed Peas are gearing up for their first Las Vegas residency, and will.i.am is bringing his signature innovation to the table. “We wanted to do the Las Vegas residency because it allows us to do something we’ve never done before,” he shared. After conquering stadiums, arenas, theater tours, and iconic global stages like the Super Bowl and the World Cup, the residency is an opportunity to redefine the Peas’ legacy.

But this isn’t just any residency. Fans can expect groundbreaking performances, including the debut of Vida, the group’s new AI member. “We’re bringing the first AI residency to Vegas. Why not do it wild?” will.i.am said, emphasizing the group’s commitment to pushing creative boundaries.

Fergie’s Impact and the Future of the Peas

Reflecting on the group’s history, will.i.am acknowledged the transformative role Fergie played in their success. “Her addition, coupled with songs like ‘Let’s Get It Started’ and ‘Where Is the Love?’ catapulted us to another level,” he said.

As the group evolves, the integration of Vida signals their dedication to staying ahead of the curve in technology and entertainment. “We had to look at the type of experiences fans were going to have and what people would be curious about,” he explained.

From Harvard to “Operationist”

In addition to his music and tech ventures, will.i.am has achieved academic success, graduating from Harvard Business School’s Executive Education Owners/Presidents Management Program. The experience, he said, helped him refine his operational skills.

“I’ve always been good at ideation to manifestation, but Harvard helped me operationalize better. I don’t want to rely on someone else to operationalize my creativity,” he shared, describing his mindset as that of an “operationist.”

A Visionary at the Helm

With a visionary approach to creativity, business, and innovation, will.i.am continues to redefine what it means to be an artist in today’s world. From spearheading a new era for the Black Eyed Peas to pushing the boundaries of technology and art, his journey is one of endless evolution and boundless ambition.

Fans can look forward to the group’s electrifying Las Vegas residency, and in true will.i.am fashion, it promises to be nothing short of extraordinary.