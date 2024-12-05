International Music Videos and News

Wizkid Shines at British Fashion Awards with Stunning Performance

December 5, 2024
Shawn Grant
JZ2 8167 vgL6nDwe 20241203124335

GRAMMY-winning Nigerian superstar Wizkid delivered a show-stopping performance at the British Fashion Awards, held at the Royal Albert Hall in London.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

Fresh off his 2025 Grammy nomination and the release of his record-breaking album Morayo, which set a new streaming milestone on Spotify, Wizkid captivated the audience with his hit single “Troubled Mind.”

His stylish Moncler ensemble made the performance even more memorable. It featured an all-black look with a fitted top, baggy sweats, platform boots, and a backward cap.

Advertisement
Visual Portfolio, Posts & Image Gallery for WordPress
BFCxPandora byKarolinaWielocha 6903
JZ1 7183 gcufD36F 20241202114005
P1 5810 7FqetmRu 20241203124333

Morph Widget