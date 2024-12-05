Wizkid Shines at British Fashion Awards with Stunning Performance

GRAMMY-winning Nigerian superstar Wizkid delivered a show-stopping performance at the British Fashion Awards, held at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Fresh off his 2025 Grammy nomination and the release of his record-breaking album Morayo, which set a new streaming milestone on Spotify, Wizkid captivated the audience with his hit single “Troubled Mind.”

His stylish Moncler ensemble made the performance even more memorable. It featured an all-black look with a fitted top, baggy sweats, platform boots, and a backward cap.

