50 Cent is adding to him media portfolio with the launch of the 50 Cent Action Channel, a free ad-supported streaming (FAST) channel debuting exclusively on Roku.

If you don’t know FAST channels are the new thing and in the streaming wars, more options that do not involve subscription fees are becoming more popular.

As reported by Deadline, 50 Cent is partnering with Lionsgate, and the new channel will premiere on Tuesday, December 10, delivering a curated selection of 50 Cent’s favorite action-packed movies and TV series.

Fans can look forward to a curated collection of favorites an array of films from Lionsgate’s vast library, including blockbuster hits like Rambo, The Expendables, and The Hitman’s Bodyguard. The channel will also feature 50 Cent’s own iconic productions, such as his groundbreaking TV series Power.

Get this, in his announcement, 50 Cent shared his excitement about the launch: “Roku’s reach and success in the free TV space make them the perfect launch partner for 50 Cent Action. My channel, created in partnership with Lionsgate, will deliver exactly what my audience loves to watch all in one place. We’ll be number one in no time.”

The channel will also include special programming inspired by 50 Cent’s career such as a heist-themed lineup inspired by his classic album Get Rich Or Die Tryin’, featuring films like Reservoir Dogs and Man on a Ledge as well as a femme fatale collection based on his track “I Like The Way She Do It”, showcasing action films like Kill Bill and Haywire.

Jennifer Vaux, Roku’s Vice President of Content Acquisition & Programming, highlighted the partnership’s significance: “50 is one of the biggest stars in the world with a massive audience and unmatched impact in the content space. Viewers are going to love this fun, unique way to explore Lionsgate’s awesome lineup of action programming, as well as behind-the-scenes content from 50 Cent.”

Jim Packer, Lionsgate’s President of Worldwide Television Distribution, praised 50 Cent’s creative vision:

“Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson is an incredible talent, a prolific storyteller, and a visionary entrepreneur with a passionate global fan base. 50 Cent Action is a perfect combination of 50’s iconic brand and expert curation, Roku’s trend-setting leadership, and our library of top action films and series.”

With Roku’s massive reach in the free streaming market and Lionsgate’s extensive catalog of action content, the 50 Cent Action Channel is positioned to stand out in the crowded FAST market. Whether you’re a fan of high-octane blockbusters or gritty TV series, this channel promises to be a top destination for action lovers everywhere.

Big moves. Sounds fun. Might have to download and give it a test run.