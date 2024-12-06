The Brooklyn-emcee Casanova sheds his gritty exterior to reveal the revelations he has reached as a man in his newest album, I Get It Now. The twelve-track album takes listeners through an audio tabernacle that unearths Casanova’s shadow work to become the better man he is today.

Along with the album, Casanova drops the new visual to its leading single, “Forgive Me Father.” The single covers the Brooklyn emcee’s self-awareness and points out some causes of his past songs. The video starts with the past Casanova from 2006 getting ready to commit robberies and the present-day Casanova in a suit walking into a tabernacle at a church.

Throughout the Nimi Hendrix-directed video, there are scenes of the 2006 Casanova with his woman, kid, and Casanova’s mom being happy with each other. But as the video progresses, the 2006 Casanova is seen hiding the money he got from robbing people and a gun in his bed. Then, the video shows Casanova having regrets about some upcoming robberies, with disdain on his mother’s face and concern from his loved ones.

Advertisement

The visual ends with the past Casanova, dressed in all-black robbery clothing with a backpack full of things he stole, meeting with the present-day suit-wearing Casanova at the church before the past Casanova enters the tabernacle. Its closing moments show a news clip of his actual arrest and the mugshot. When the screen fades to black, the words, “People with nothing will help you lose everything. I hope that don’t go over your head.” In the album’s lead single, “Forgive Me Father,” Casanova reflects on his sins while exposing what made him act out in sin. He raps to listeners about losing it all and having to win it back. The hook, “So fuck family and fuck friends,” reflects how the rough history with his relatives and friends affected his ability to give love throughout the song. He asks God, “Who let the Devil in?” to raise self-awareness on what’s affecting his decision-making.

I Get It Now explores other topics from lust in the track “Please,” luxury and wealth in the upbeat club song “Miami” featuring Kevin Ross, and facing resentment he got from the world in “Hate Me.” The opening lyrics of “Hate Me” are on the letter in the cover art. Regardless of the resentment and nightmares he experienced, Casanova finds a way to still keep his head above water and provide for his family. I Get It Now contains additional features from YXNG K.A., Joey Bada$$, and KayCyy.

i get it now

TRACKLIST