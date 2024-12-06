Brooklyn’s own Casanova strips back his gritty exterior in his latest release, I Get It Now, a 12-track exploration of growth, reflection, and redemption. The album dives into the rapper’s personal transformation, showcasing his journey through shadow work to emerge as a better man.

A Journey of Reflection

The album’s lead single, “Forgive Me Father,” captures the essence of Casanova’s self-awareness and serves as an entry point into his evolution. Directed by Nimi Hendrix, the song’s visual juxtaposes the emcee’s 2006 past with his present self. Scenes of Casanova preparing for robberies are contrasted with moments of family happiness, revealing the toll his past life took on his loved ones.

As the video progresses, the weight of his actions becomes clear, culminating in a poignant scene where the past Casanova meets his present self at a church tabernacle. The visual closes with a stark reminder of his real-life arrest and mugshot, ending with the words:

“People with nothing will help you lose everything. I hope that don’t go over your head.”

The song’s hook, “So fuck family and fuck friends,” reflects the pain and betrayal that shaped his life, while lines like “Who let the Devil in?” illustrate his growing self-awareness and efforts to confront the forces that influenced his decisions.

The Themes of I Get It Now

The album balances vulnerability with variety, exploring topics like:

Lust in the sultry track “Please.”

in the sultry track “Please.” Luxury and wealth in the upbeat “Miami,” featuring Kevin Ross.

in the upbeat “Miami,” featuring Kevin Ross. Resentment and perseverance in “Hate Me,” which opens with lyrics printed on the album’s cover art.

Despite the struggles chronicled in tracks like “Hate Me” and “Ride For Nothing,” Casanova showcases resilience, focusing on providing for his family and rising above the negativity surrounding him.

Star-Studded Features

Casanova enlists a range of collaborators to elevate the project, including YXNG K.A. on “Calm Down,” Joey Bada$$ on the socially charged “They Said He Had A Gun,” and KayCyy.

Full Tracklist:

Forgive Me Father What’s A Opp? Calm Down feat. YXNG K.A. Please Miami feat. Kevin Ross They Said He Had A Gun feat. Joey Bada$$ Hate Me Apes Ride For Nothing I’m Greasy Cry Down Fall

From Streets to Studio

Casanova’s rise in the music industry is a testament to his determination. After a life marked by incarceration and hardship, he turned to music, debuting with the 2016 hit “Don’t Run,” which earned him a deal with Memphis Bleek’s Warehouse Music. His debut album, Commissary (2018), further cemented his place in hip-hop, featuring collaborations with artists like Tory Lanez, Jadakiss, and Busta Rhymes.

Where to Find Him

Casanova continues to share his journey and connect with fans through social media. Follow him on Instagram at @bigcasanova_2x.

I Get It Now is more than an album—it’s a testament to growth, accountability, and the power of redemption. Watch the video below.