After its premiere on Hot 97, Consequence has liberated his new single “Blood Stain III,” which is now available. “Blood Stain III” features the crazy lineup of Ghostface Killah, Rick Ross, Jim Jones & 38 Spesh— and is produced by Ye.

“Blood Stain III” arrives after the release of “What Has America Done,” and its accompanying video which was premiered by TMZ, as Consequence and Chuck D gave a state of the union address on the heels of the Presidential election.

“Blood Stain III” is the third and final installment in what has developed into a series for my Ye-produced single. Quite frankly, I blame Jadakiss for all this” Consequence laughs. Once he told me “Blood Stain,” hottest track of the year, you know what it is, by far,” I decided we needed to run it out even further. With Ghost, Ross, Jim and Spesh, we really took it back to some authentic rap sh*t. The Deluxe version of Nice Doing Business With You will ensure I finish out 2024 strong as possible.”

Advertisement

Nice Doing Business With You features appearances from Cons frequent collaborator Kanye West (who guests on “No Apologies,” and produces “Bloodstain”), Chris Rock, YNW Melly, Tony Williams and Con’s son Caiden The Crownholder. Consequence also produced the bulk of Nice Doing Business With You.

The deluxe edition of Nice Doing Business With You will be released on 12.13.24 and will include seven new tracks; including “Blood Stain III.”

“Blood Stain III” is now available at all DSP’s.