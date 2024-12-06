DracBaby Announces Debut Album ‘Fully Loaded Drac’ and Drops New Single “Ring A Bell”

image001

Memphis hip-hop artist DracBaby is gearing up to release his highly anticipated debut album Fully Loaded Drac on Friday, December 13th. To build excitement, he dropped a new single, “Ring A Bell,” via NLess Entertainment/Connect Music. On the track, DracBaby taunts his enemies with the line “Am I ringin’ a bell?” and asserts, “We stood on business” while referencing his gritty approach to the rap game.

The release follows his recent singles “Blood Vision” and “Piss Drac Off,” which also feature on the album and showcase DracBaby’s raw, hard-hitting rap style. With collaborations already under his belt with major artists like BIG30, Sauce Walka, and Big Homiie G, DracBaby has racked up millions of views, particularly with his single “Play It Safe.”

Influenced by Lil Baby and Chief Keef, DracBaby’s drill music paints vivid pictures of his life in Memphis, blending hard-hitting raps with moments of versatility and introspection. His career took off with his 2019 single “How I’m Feeling,” and since then, he has continued to make waves, culminating in his signing to NBA legend Zach Randolph’s NLess Entertainment, alongside labelmates like Moneybagg Yo and BIG30.

Advertisement