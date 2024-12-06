On December 4th, Eat. Learn. Play. and co-founders Stephen & Ayesha Curry kicked off their 12th annual Christmas with the Currys by surprising over 200 Oakland students at Madison Park Academy with a holiday extravaganza.

Under the uplifting theme of Giving Joy , Eat. Learn. Play. is spreading the joy of reading and fostering vibrant communities in Oakland through their commitment to reimagining libraries, transforming schoolyards and creating unforgettable experiences for students. Christmas with the Currys will continue throughout December, with Oakland elementary students experiencing pop-up book fairs where they can choose books to take home, continuing to promote literacy and grow the joy of reading.

During the event, Eat. Learn. Play. announced their newest initiative to renovate elementary school libraries throughout Oakland Unified School District in 2025 and beyond. Madison Park Academy marks the first elementary school library to be refreshed, which was unveiled to students and faculty amongst the holiday celebrations. Libraries will be refreshed with books that kids love to read, new library furniture and grants that provide additional support in spaces they are excited to be in.

In partnership with Literati, Madison Park Academy students experienced a bookfair filled with a curated selection of age-appropriate and diverse books for students to take home and build their personal library. Students were able to spark their creativity and imagination by participating in a workshop led by KABOOM! and guided by artists from Pixar to sketch and design their ideal schoolyard.

Bringing holiday cheer through gift giving, each student was surprised with a backpack from Eat. Learn. Play. and Under Armour filled with school supplies. Students also had the opportunity to interact with a holiday themed petting zoo, filled with baby ponies, chickens, piglets and more. They were also able to get active, competing in a fun, holiday field day.

Christmas with the Currys wouldn’t have been possible without Eat. Learn. Play.’s village of corporate and community partners including Kaiser Permanente, Workday, Joie, Lineage, Nuna, Under Armour, Safeway Foundation, Chase, DGDG, PG&E Corporation Foundation, Rakuten, Ripple, Back to the Roots, The Bay Golf Club, The Brady Hunter Foundation, Champion Charities, Ghirardelli Chocolate, GoGo Squeez, Golden State Warriors, Literati, MasterClass, Pixar, PLEZi and more.