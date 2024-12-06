Here’s some hoops tea for all those knee deep in the NBA season chaos. Let’s get right to it …

Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns Head to Macao

The NBA is heading international this preseason with the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns squaring off for two games at Macao’s Venetian Arena on October 10 and 12. Fans can expect an exciting showcase from two of the league’s premier franchises.

Friday Night Hoops: Must-Watch Matchups

Friday’s seven-game slate delivered big-time action, including an ESPN doubleheader. In the opener, the defending champion Boston Celtics took on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the surging Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET. Later, Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves sought their fourth straight win against the Golden State Warriors in the Bay at 10 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the Emirates NBA Cup continues to heat up, with the championship set for December 17 in Las Vegas. Tickets for the semifinals and final are available now for fans eager to catch the action live.

Cavs Off to Historic Start

For the first time since their 2008-09 campaign, the Cleveland Cavaliers have started a season 20-3. That year, the team set a franchise record with 66 wins. This season’s squad is proving to be one of the most dominant in the league.

Nikola Jokić’s Legendary Run

Nikola Jokić added another chapter to his already storied career, climbing to third all-time in career triple-doubles with his 139th, surpassing Magic Johnson. Only Oscar Robertson (181) and Russell Westbrook (200) remain ahead of him.

Jokić also matched Robertson for the third-most games in NBA history with at least 20 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists, recording his eighth such performance. His blend of scoring, playmaking, and rebounding continues to redefine the center position.

Western Conference Shake-Up

The Oklahoma City Thunder currently lead the West, but the race is tightening. The Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, and Memphis Grizzlies are now tied for second at 15-8. Dallas has rebounded from a rough start to climb the standings after sitting in 12th place just weeks ago.

Celtics and Bucks Rivalry Rekindled

The Celtics and Bucks, the two most successful teams since 2019, squared off again Friday night. With 274 and 271 wins, respectively, during this span, both teams have hoisted the Larry O’Brien Trophy and consistently reached the Eastern Conference Finals. This season, Milwaukee looked to avenge two earlier losses to Boston.

Edwards Leads Wolves’ Resurgence

Minnesota has found new life after a slow start. Following a tough loss to Sacramento on November 27, where the Wolves were out-rebounded and outscored in the paint, Anthony Edwards challenged his team to improve. “We’ve got to be better,” Edwards said. His leadership has sparked a turnaround, with Minnesota winning three straight heading into Friday’s clash with Golden State.

WNBA and Young Talent Take Center Stage

Off the NBA court, the WNBA Expansion Draft introduced the Golden State Valkyries, the league’s newest team. Meanwhile, the NBA’s future stars hit the court for The Main Event, streamed live on the NBA App.

With history being made nightly and playoff races heating up, the NBA continues to deliver must-see drama for fans worldwide.