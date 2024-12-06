G Herbo Drops New Visual for “My Soul” From ‘Strictly 4 My Fans 2.0’

Platinum-selling Chicago rapper G Herbo is back with the release of his latest video, “My Soul,” following the reissue of Strictly 4 My Fans 2.0. The project, which dropped Friday, is an expanded version of 2023’s Strictly 4 My Fans 2, featuring five new tracks.

“My Soul” offers a candid glimpse into Herb’s life, capturing moments as he readies for a sold-out Thanksgiving show at The Forge in Joliet, IL. The video transitions seamlessly from show preparations to late-night studio sessions, delivering a raw and personal perspective.

The track is one of five new additions to the project, alongside “Teflon,” “Essence,” “Breathing Heavy,” and “Lionhearted,” a collaboration with Polo G. Strictly 4 My Fans 2.0 continues Herbo’s streak of consistent releases, following September’s Big Swerv, which debuted at #1 on Apple’s Hip-Hop/Rap chart. Rolling Stone recently lauded Herbo for embracing a more free creative approach with his music.

