The holidays are just around the corner and what better way to show some love to the hip-hop enthusiast in your life than with a gift that relates to the music and culture? Check out some great ideas from the Source staff.

Fitted brim baseball cap: Whether the hip-hop lover in your life reps New York Yankees for life or is a diehard White Sox fan, the fitted brim is a staple piece in any hip-hop lover’s wardrobe.

Beats Studio Pro 4 headphones: For several years, Beats have set the standard for immersive audio and quality sound. The newest model has an upgraded digital processor, which optimizes frequency responses for a powerful yet balanced sound profile as well as a special audio feature that makes it seem like you’re in a theater.

Your favorite artist’s spirits: Get in the holiday spirit with your recipient’s favorite artists’ spirits! Snoop Dogg‘s 19 Crimes wine, 50 Cent’s Effen Vodka, and A$AP Rocky’s Mercer + Prince are just a few o great gift options!

Rapper garden gnomes: Proving that gardening isn’t just for old ladies, these adorable garden gnomes in the likeness of artists such as Snoop Dogg, Tupac, and The Notorious BIG bring some street cred to your flower box. Shop on Bluebom.

Retro old school hip-hop mug: Whether your recipient prefers coffee, tea, or cocoa, they’ll taste the nostalgia in this retro mug featuring stackable cassette tapes of some of hip-hop’s greatest albums. Shop on Etsy.

Favorite artists’ records on vinyl: It’s no secret that records are making a comeback and most artists are releasing vinyl editions of their albums. Not only is this a great way for the recipient to enjoy listening to their favorite artists, but the record boxes also make amazing decorative art!

90’s rap lyrics coaster sets: Hosting the holiday party at your house and need some conversation starters? These [non-explicit] 90’s rap lyrics coaster sets are sure to get the party started. Shop on Etsy.

Air Force 1’s: Ever since Nelly burst on the scene (and temporarily confused parents as to why he was rapping about the president’s airplane), Air Force 1’s have been a staple in hip-hop fashion. You can get them new or find a retro used pair on eBay (often still in pristine condition)!

Hip-hop History Coffee Table book: Another conversation starter, a coffee table book is a great way to share your love of hip-hop with guests in your home. Both Amazon and Barnes and Noble have tons of great options on their websites. If you prefer to shop local, ask your local bookstore if they have anything in stock.

Gift certificate to local nail salon: Nail art will always be a part of hip-hop culture. While your recipient may not want to go quite as extreme as Cardi B or Meghan Thee Stallion, local nail salons are almost always willing to try fun designs based on artist inspiration.

Gold chain: The gold chain is another staple piece, but it doesn’t need to include blinged out dollar signs or weigh more than a toddler. There’s tons of price and style options for men and women ranging from the custom-made pieces to simple gold chains that can be worn as part of an every day fit. Even if you don’t have Johnny Dang funds, local jewelers are often happy to help you find something that fits your recipient’s style- and your budget.