Killer Mike has just shared a new video for “Nobody Knows” in conjunction with today’s final show of his sold out “STILL TALK’N THAT SH*T!” co-headline tour with Dave Chappelle.

The video recaps Mike’s whirlwind year crisscrossing the US, Canada, and Europe on tour with his gospel ensemble The Mighty Midnight Revival, from the aforementioned tour with Chappelle, to festivals like Lollapalooza, Newport Folk Festival, and Outside Lands, to performing accompanied by the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center, to a six show residency at NYC’s iconic Blue Note Jazz Club, and more.

The video is a fitting capstone to a landmark year for the accomplished MC, which kicked off with sweeping the rap categories at the Grammy Awards, taking the Album of the Year honors at the BET Awards, releasing a standalone EL-P produced single “Detonator” as part of the Call of Duty:Black Ops 6 rollout, teaming with TI to reopen Atlanta’s historic Bankhead Seafood, speaking at the Hollywood Walk of Fame induction for Otis Redding, and much, much more.

“Nobody Knows” is sourced from Michael & The Mighty Midnight Revival: Songs For Sinners & Saints, which debuted at #5 on the Rap Charts with the CD and LP’s release on November 22. The 11-song project, initially issued as free download to fans alongside its streaming release in July, is intended as an epilogue to last year’s autobiographical MICHAEL album.

Speaking on the project Mike states that, “for me this is a testimonial. When I was growing up an important part of church service was people having the opportunity to stand up and give public testimony on their trials, tribulations, and triumphs. After the celebratory atmosphere that followed MICHAEL I was reminded that tribulations never cease, but God is always with me and this is a testimonial of my tumultuous times, my trials, and my continued triumph in spite of doubt, outright hate, and fear. I am here to speak to and with my fellow sinners and Saints.”