Pop icon Lizzo is proving she’s not one to back down. Following a tumultuous year filled with legal battles and public scrutiny, the “Truth Hurts” singer’s tour company secured a partial victory in court, with several claims from a former stylist dismissed.

In September 2023, Asha Daniels, a former wardrobe stylist for Lizzo’s Big Grrrl Big Tour, filed a lawsuit in California alleging racial and sexual harassment, a hostile work environment, and unpaid overtime. The lawsuit followed a separate legal filing from Lizzo’s former backup dancers, who accused her of sexual harassment and fostering a toxic workplace environment.

Dismissal of Key Claims

On Monday, California federal judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha ruled to dismiss several of Daniels’ claims. The court found that Daniels’ allegations largely stemmed from work performed in Europe, where U.S. labor laws do not apply.

“These allegations do not establish plausibly that any portion of plaintiff’s claim arose from work performed in the United States or qualifying territories,” Judge Aenlle-Rocha stated in his ruling. The judge also determined that Daniels had not provided sufficient evidence to support her claim of unpaid overtime for her wardrobe design work on the tour.

Lizzo’s Response

An insider close to Lizzo expressed the singer’s determination to see the case through, asserting that she refuses to settle or let the accusations tarnish her name.

“There’s a reason that Lizzo continues to fight long after most public figures would have settled – because these allegations are false and can’t be allowed to stand,” the source told Page Six. “She is not going to stop fighting until every single one of these ridiculous smears is dismissed.”

Moving Forward

While Lizzo has faced significant backlash from these legal battles, Monday’s ruling marks a step forward in her efforts to clear her name. Despite the challenges, the singer continues to stand firm against the allegations, maintaining her position that the claims are baseless.

