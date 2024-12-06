Lonely Girl Releases Empowering New Single “D!VA”

Memphis artist Lonely Girl, signed to N Less Entertainment, has unveiled her latest single, “D!VA.” The track celebrates boss women focused on their grind and self-improvement. “D!VA is about embracing being a boss woman,” Lonely Girl said. “Divas don’t have time to kick it for no reason because they’re constantly grinding towards their higher self and goals. Divas know the importance of their time and time is money, so pull up with that big bag.”

“D!VA” follows the release of her June single “Apologize” and her 2023 track “Smooth Operator,” continuing her streak of relatable, empowering anthems.