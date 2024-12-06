Her Source | Beauty and Fashion Trends Hip Hop Music Videos | Official Videos and Performances

Melanie Fiona Drops Visuals for Soulful New Single “I Choose You”

December 6, 2024
Shawn Grant
Grammy-winning R&B star Melanie Fiona has released the vibrant visuals for her latest single, “I Choose You,” a love anthem infused with joy and empowerment. Featuring a lovers rock-inspired beat, the track captures the exhilaration of fully committing to love, with Fiona’s powerful vocals delivering radiant energy and heartfelt lyrics.


The single is part of Fiona’s upcoming 2025 EP and follows her previous release, “Say Yes.” Known for her ability to blend soul-stirring messages with contemporary rhythms, Fiona once again showcases her versatility by marrying timeless R&B elements with modern influences. “I Choose You” reflects her signature themes of love, empowerment, and commitment, cementing her place as a voice of authenticity and connection in today’s music scene.

