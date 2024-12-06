The Museum of Graffiti marked its 5th anniversary last night with an unforgettable celebration in Miami’s Wynwood Art District. Sponsored by Sprite and Rolling Loud, the event brought together art enthusiasts, cultural tastemakers, and notable guests for a night of music, art, and community.

The evening featured a powerful live performance by Miami’s own Rick Ross, captivating the audience with his iconic hits. Guests also explored Slick: MIA, a bold new solo exhibition by graffiti legend OG Slick, which includes the immersive “Happy Room” installation and works that blend graffiti culture with fine art.

Attendees mingled in the interactive Spotify Artists’ Lounge and enjoyed curated culinary offerings by Chef Abe Moiz of CookxUnity, adding to the vibrant atmosphere of the celebration.

The event is part of the Museum’s three-day anniversary celebration, which continues through December 6, featuring additional exhibitions, panel discussions, and interactive experiences.