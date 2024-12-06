NLE Choppa Launches “SLUFFIN SZN” with New Single “What A Christmas”

NLE Choppa is heating up the holidays with his latest single, “What A Christmas,” the first release from his playful “SLUFFIN SZN” campaign. The Warner Records star trades his signature bars for smooth melodies, delivering heartfelt lyrics like “Kiss me so I know it’s true / I really want you. Love, hugs, kisses / What a Christmas.” The soulful, auto-tuned chorus makes it a perfect track for holiday romance.

The accompanying music video, directed by Ben Marc, brings the festive vibes to life. Featuring friends, family, dancing, and a dose of Choppa’s signature flair, the visuals mix joy and celebration in a way only he can.

“SLUFFIN SZN” culminates with the release of Choppa’s brand-new project on December 20, setting the stage for a holiday season to remember. Fans can expect more fun, festive energy as the rapper wraps up an incredible year.

Advertisement