Social media wannabe Forbes analysts really needs to chill and Cardi B has no patience for the chatter surrounding her finances.

Okay, after teaming up with Shein for a sponsored post promoting affordable faux fur coats priced under $200, the rapper faced criticism from some fans who questioned why a star known for flaunting luxury brands like Hermès and Chanel would partner with a budget-friendly retailer.

Full stop. The thought anyone would have that partnering with a brand that caters to NORMAL human beings is somehow indicative of the influential brand partner having financial problems is asinine at best.

For the record it’s estimated that Shein generated an annual revenue of 22.7 billion U.S. dollars in 2022.

Like we said, asinine to think that Cardi B is hurting. She’s actually WINNING partnering with Shein.

Anyways, one user commented, “Girl, you wear Hermès and Chanel, not Shein,” while another quipped, “This is like someone who only flies private advertising a sale on Spirit Airlines.”

SMH.

So Cardi clapped back by not letting the rumors slide.

“People say I’m surviving off Shein deals and brand deals — wait, hold on,” she began. “I want to let y’all know I could wake up tomorrow, sign a contract, and have half of $65 million — or half of $70 million — in my bank.”

And to add to it all, she flexed revealing she spends about $3 million a month and backed up her claims with receipts. She referenced a screenshot she shared in September, showing a text thread about a potential tour deal worth $65 million, with $1 million per show.

“That was from September of this year, not old sh*t,” she clarified, emphasizing that the messages were from her “off year.”

Get this, Cardi also explained that she’s holding off on signing tour deals until she’s ready to announce her next album. “When I announce my album, I know they’re going to up it,” she said. “You have to move smart. You can’t act hungry when you’re not.”

Many fans came to Cardi’s defense, highlighting her history of embracing affordable fashion.

“Y’all must’ve forgot when Cardi was rocking Fashion Nova. Let’s not act brand new,” one supporter pointed out. Another added, “Cardi’s ALWAYS been about beauty on a budget. This is nothing new!”

Cardi is not here for the silliness. But go cop that Shein drip, ya’ll.