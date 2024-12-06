The Weeknd’s Rose Bowl Concert Sells Out in Under an Hour

Global superstar The Weeknd sold out his one-night-only live stadium show at Pasadena’s Rose Bowl Stadium on January 25 in under an hour, with over 300,000 fans flooding the ticket queue. The concert, produced by Live Nation, will feature an immersive in-the-round stage setup that will transform the entire stadium floor.

Celebrating his upcoming album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, which will be released on January 24, the event marks the final chapter of his acclaimed trilogy, following After Hours (2020) and Dawn FM (2022). Limited VIP packages remained available, and special tickets were sold to Cash App Visa Card customers.

The Weeknd, recently crowned Spotify’s most-streamed male artist of the year with over 12 billion streams, continues to break records, boasting 23 songs with over 1 billion streams each.

