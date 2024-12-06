Uncle Waffles Releases Surprise EP ‘4 Da Ho’s’

Amapiano sensation Uncle Waffles has capped off her remarkable 2024 with the release of her surprise three-track EP, 4 Da Ho’s, available now. Dropping as a gift to fans who fueled her year of achievements and international acclaim, the EP highlights her signature sound and undeniable artistry.

4 Da Ho’s features three tracks: “BAPHI” (with Uncool MC, CowBoii, and Mark Khoza), “ZENZELE,” and “UYAH!” Each track showcases the dynamic blend of Amapiano and Bacardi that has defined Uncle Waffles’ rise and contributed to the genres’ explosive growth this year.

As one of the most prominent faces of Amapiano, Uncle Waffles continues to deliver music that resonates globally, solidifying her status as a trailblazer and fan favorite.

