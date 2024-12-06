GRAMMY-winning star Lil Baby continues to solidify his place in hip-hop royalty with the release of his latest music video, “Touchdown.”

Directed by Gerald Victor, the video sees Lil Baby stepping into the role of a quarterback, leading his team to a victorious finish in a high-energy, cinematic visual.

“I’m the one, ain’t nothing two about me / I’m that n—a, ain’t nothing you can do about it,” Lil Baby declares on the track, delivering his signature confidence over a hard-hitting beat produced by Wheezy.

Advertisement

This weekend, Lil Baby will remind everyone why he’s the pride of Atlanta as he headlines the sold-out Lil Baby & Friends concert at the iconic State Farm Arena. Fans can expect an unforgettable performance featuring hits from his impressive catalog, alongside guest appearances from other big names in the game.

Lil Baby’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down. Following the release of his tracks “5 AM” and “Insecurities,” both songs debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 last month. These latest additions push his career total to an astounding 144 charting songs, securing his spot as the eighth-most charted artist of all time.

As Lil Baby continues to dominate both the charts and the stage, “Touchdown” is yet another reminder of why he remains at the forefront of hip-hop culture. From his commanding presence in the booth to his electrifying live shows, the Atlanta rapper proves he’s still running the game.

Check out the “Touchdown” visual below: