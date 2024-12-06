Grammy-nominated rapper Quavo has joined forces with country music legend Luke Bryan and soulful singer Teddy Swims to drop their new single and music video, “Georgia Ways.”

Like previous drops, “Georgia Ways” was released via Quality Control Music/Motown Records, the song is a heartfelt tribute to their Georgia roots, blending hip-hop, country, and soul in a genre-bending anthem that highlights their shared Southern pride.

“Georgia Ways” debuted in a big way, premiering on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop, CMT Music, and CMT Equal Play. The song also lit up the Paramount Times Square billboards, reflecting the powerful reach of this collaborative effort.

Get this, the track combines each artist’s unique style into a seamless blend of storytelling and nostalgia. Over booming 808s and a banjo-infused melody, Quavo delivers slick verses, Luke Bryan brings country charm, and Teddy Swims provides soulful vocals. Together, they paint a vivid picture of the Southern way of life that shaped them.

“Georgia Ways” reflects the distinct swagger and charm of Georgia natives,” the team shared, adding that the song is “a celebration of what makes Georgia special for those who call it home.”

As for the music video, it was directed by Wyatt Spain, brings the song to life with cinematic shots of the Georgia countryside. Quavo, Luke, and Teddy are shown fishing, cruising through lush greenery, and enjoying simple Southern pleasures, emphasizing the song’s authentic vibe. The visuals perfectly match the track’s nostalgic tone, immersing viewers in the essence of Georgia living.

What’s more, Quavo teased the track earlier this week with an Instagram post of himself fishing with Luke Bryan, giving fans a glimpse of what was to come. The song gained additional momentum when it was played during the University of Georgia vs. Georgia Tech football game, where it resonated with fans tailgating and filled the stadium during the jumbotron showcase.

“Georgia Ways” will also play a prominent role in ESPN’s coverage of the SEC Championship and the college football playoff. A clip from the music video will air during the SEC Championship game on December 7, further cementing the track as a Southern anthem.

“Georgia Ways” stands as a testament to the power of collaboration and a love letter to the culture and community that shaped three of Georgia’s most iconic artists. From its nostalgic lyrics to its stunning visuals, the track is a reminder of why the South continues to influence music and culture on a global scale.

Check out the video below and let us know what ya’ll think: