Snoop Dogg continues to solidify his position as a pioneer in the cannabis industry with the launch of SWED.com, a direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform offering a curated selection of cannabis-inspired products. The new site, which debuted on December 5, 2024, extends the reach of Snoop’s Smoke Weed Every Day (S.W.E.D.) lifestyle brand, delivering a premium shopping experience for cannabis enthusiasts nationwide.

A Lifestyle Marketplace for All

SWED.com offers an array of hemp-derived cannabis products, exclusive Death Row Records-branded smoking accessories, premium tobacco cigars and wraps, and limited-edition lifestyle merchandise. The site reflects Snoop’s signature style and passion for cannabis culture, blending authenticity, exclusivity, and quality.

In addition to serving as a digital storefront, SWED.com acts as a directory for S.W.E.D.’s physical dispensaries, including the flagship store in Los Angeles and the Amsterdam coffee shop opened earlier this year. The site also provides updates on upcoming locations as Snoop continues to expand his cannabis footprint.

Snoop’s Vision for Sharing the S.W.E.D. Lifestyle

“The holidays are all about sharing, and this year, I’m sharing access to S.W.E.D. with the world,” Snoop Dogg said in his announcement. “Whether you’re shopping in person or online, for yourself or someone on your list, you’ll find the same high-quality products I enjoy every day no matter where you are.”

Snoop’s personal touch is evident throughout the site. Products like Dogg Leaf natural tobacco wraps, Death Row Records rolling trays, and odor-proof backpacks are hand-selected to enhance the lifestyle of collectors, connoisseurs, and everyday users. The range will expand in the coming weeks, ensuring a dynamic shopping experience. Snoop added, “This plant is universal, and we’re here to give everyone access. From Los Angeles to Amsterdam to our online store, S.W.E.D. is all about building a community that can reach cannabis fans around the world.”





Redefining the Cannabis Shopping Experience

SWED.com represents more than just an online store—it’s a comprehensive lifestyle hub. From its thoughtfully curated inventory to its cultural connection to music and cannabis advocacy, the site exemplifies Snoop’s commitment to raising the standard of cannabis-related retail.

This launch also underscores Snoop’s influential role in the movement toward cannabis normalization. By creating accessible, high-quality products, he is bridging the gap between cannabis culture and mainstream acceptance.

About S.W.E.D.

Founded by Snoop Dogg, Smoke Weed Every Day (S.W.E.D.) celebrates the intersection of cannabis and music. With a growing presence through dispensaries in Los Angeles and Amsterdam and now its global online marketplace, S.W.E.D. offers premium products and experiences that resonate with cannabis enthusiasts worldwide.

The Future of S.W.E.D.

With the cannabis industry booming, Snoop Dogg’s vision for SWED.com sets a new benchmark for accessibility, quality, and cultural representation. Whether shopping for yourself or seeking the perfect gift, SWED.com is the ultimate destination for cannabis lifestyle products—and a testament to Snoop’s enduring legacy in music and business.

For more information and to explore the collection, visit SWED.com.