Team ROC Launches True Crime Podcast ‘Corruption Uncovered’ with First Episode on Michelle Houcks’ Brave Exposé

Today, Team ROC released the debut episode of its new true crime podcast Corruption Uncovered, titled Who Would Believe Me? The episode delves into the harrowing story of Michelle Houcks, who, out of fear for herself and her family, kept a devastating secret for 30 years. In 2022, she courageously exposed the truth about former Kansas City, Kansas Police Department (KCKPD) Detective Roger Golubski, revealing decades of corruption within the department.

The podcast was initially intended to coincide with the trial of Golubski, who faced federal charges for extorting and raping Black women and teenagers. However, following his reported suicide earlier this week, the podcast will now explore the community’s path forward in seeking justice, healing, and accountability without a trial.

While Golubski is gone, the culture of corruption within KCKPD persists, and Corruption Uncovered will continue to explore the legal next steps, offering commentary from community members, affected families, attorneys, and activists. This podcast sheds light on the ongoing fight for justice in Kansas City, Kansas, and the long road ahead for those seeking answers.

