The Wellness Oasis™ Presented by Chase Launches Mental Health and Wellness Journey at 1 Hotel South Beach

December 8, 2024
Shawn Grant
On Thursday, December 5th, The Wellness Oasis™ presented by Chase kicked off a transformative two-day event on the ocean terrace at 1 Hotel South Beach, focusing on mental health and wellness. Day one featured an incredible lineup of guest speakers, including Big Sean, Gary Vaynerchuk, wellness advocate Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, former NFL player Julius Thomas, and the iconic Dr. Deepak Chopra. Each speaker shared valuable insights on mindfulness, holistic health, and mental well-being, creating a powerful platform for personal and collective growth.

