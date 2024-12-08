The Wellness Oasis™ Presented by Chase Launches Mental Health and Wellness Journey at 1 Hotel South Beach

The Wellness Oasis Dr. Jennifer Hartstein, Valeria Lipovetsky, Serinda Swan, Julius Thomas

On Thursday, December 5th, The Wellness Oasis™ presented by Chase kicked off a transformative two-day event on the ocean terrace at 1 Hotel South Beach, focusing on mental health and wellness. Day one featured an incredible lineup of guest speakers, including Big Sean, Gary Vaynerchuk, wellness advocate Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, former NFL player Julius Thomas, and the iconic Dr. Deepak Chopra. Each speaker shared valuable insights on mindfulness, holistic health, and mental well-being, creating a powerful platform for personal and collective growth.