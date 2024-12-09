adidas Basketball Unveils Anthony Edwards 1 Low “Nick’s Gift” Colorway for the Holidays

adidas Basketball is celebrating Anthony Edwards’ continued success with the release of the Anthony Edwards 1 Low “Nick’s Gift” colorway, available just in time for the holidays. Exclusively at Foot Locker, this special edition of Edwards’ signature shoe honors his Day One, Nick Maddox, by featuring Nick’s favorite color on the shoe.
The “Nick’s Gift” edition maintains the high-performance features of the Anthony Edwards 1, a shoe designed to inspire self-belief and showcase the future of adidas Basketball. It includes the Generative Support Wing for stability and mid-foot breathability, Jet Boost technology for enhanced cushion and energy return, and an enlarged herringbone outsole for superior court traction.
Retailing for $110, the Anthony Edwards 1 Low “Nick’s Gift” will be available at select Foot Locker stores, adidas.com, and select adidas stores starting December 14, 2024.