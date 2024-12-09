Boardroom and Cadillac Host Exclusive Art Basel Celebration at ZZ’s Club

This past Friday, Boardroom and Cadillac hosted an exclusive dinner at Miami’s trendy ZZ’s Club to mark Art Basel. The event, helmed by Boardroom CEO Rich Kleiman and Major Food Group co-founder Jeff Zalaznick, drew an eclectic mix of sports, music, art, and entertainment influencers. Guests arrived in style, with courtesy transportation provided by Cadillac CELESTIQ and Escalade.

The evening featured ZZ’s Club’s signature cuisine and cocktails, paired with a playlist curated by DJ Chase B, creating a vibrant atmosphere. Among the notable attendees were Phoenix Suns players Devin Booker, Ryan Dunn, and Damion Lee, Miami Heat’s Kevin Love and entrepreneur Kate Love, former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, and NFL alumni Victor Cruz. Artists and creators like Stormzy, Savannah James, and Ronnie Fieg graced the event, alongside executives like Klutch Sports COO Fara Leff and GQ editor-in-chief Will Welch.

Reflecting on the occasion, Rich Kleiman shared, “Art Basel is all about creativity and connection, and this event was the perfect way to celebrate with some of the most innovative minds in sports and entertainment. We couldn’t have asked for a better partner than Cadillac to bring this vision to life.”

