Chris Paul Passes Jason Kidd to Become No. 2 on NBA’s All-Time Assists List

December 9, 2024
Shawn Grant
On Sunday night, Chris Paul solidified his legacy as one of the greatest point guards in NBA history by surpassing Jason Kidd (12,091) to claim the No. 2 spot on the all-time assists leaderboard. Paul’s milestone moment came during the San Antonio Spurs’ 121-116 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, where his precise feed to rookie star Victor Wembanyama for a three-pointer marked his historic assist.


The game also marked Paul’s 600th career performance with 10 or more assists, a milestone previously achieved only by John Stockton, the league’s all-time assists leader with 15,806.

“I’m so grateful,” an emotional Paul told his teammates after the game. “To be away from my family — y’all became my family… I just love to hoop. I hope y’all get this opportunity to play as long as I have.”

Wembanyama, returning from a two-game absence due to back issues, led the Spurs with a standout performance, recording 25 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks.

Paul’s milestone was fittingly achieved against the Pelicans, the team where his legendary 20-year career began, further emphasizing his enduring impact on the game.

