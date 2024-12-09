Chris Paul Passes Jason Kidd to Become No. 2 on NBA’s All-Time Assists List

On Sunday night, Chris Paul solidified his legacy as one of the greatest point guards in NBA history by surpassing Jason Kidd (12,091) to claim the No. 2 spot on the all-time assists leaderboard. Paul’s milestone moment came during the San Antonio Spurs’ 121-116 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, where his precise feed to rookie star Victor Wembanyama for a three-pointer marked his historic assist.

CP3 to Wemby.



Assist No. 12,092.



Chris Paul is now 2nd all-time in dimes! pic.twitter.com/h6yZt2cDZR — NBA (@NBA) December 9, 2024

The game also marked Paul’s 600th career performance with 10 or more assists, a milestone previously achieved only by John Stockton, the league’s all-time assists leader with 15,806.

“I’m so grateful,” an emotional Paul told his teammates after the game. “To be away from my family — y’all became my family… I just love to hoop. I hope y’all get this opportunity to play as long as I have.”

Advertisement

Wembanyama, returning from a two-game absence due to back issues, led the Spurs with a standout performance, recording 25 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks.

Paul’s milestone was fittingly achieved against the Pelicans, the team where his legendary 20-year career began, further emphasizing his enduring impact on the game.