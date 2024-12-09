Consequence has released his highly anticipated single “Blood Stain III,” now available across streaming platforms following its premiere on Hot 97. Featuring an all-star lineup of Ghostface Killah, Rick Ross, Jim Jones, and 38 Spesh, the track is produced by Ye (formerly Kanye West) and marks the final chapter in Consequence’s Blood Stain trilogy.

“Once Jadakiss told me the original ‘Blood Stain’ was the hottest track of the year, I knew we had to push the series further,” Consequence shared. “This time, with Ghost, Ross, Jim, and Spesh, we brought back that authentic rap energy.”

The track is part of the deluxe edition of Nice Doing Business With You, which drops on December 13, 2024. The project includes seven new tracks and appearances by Chris Rock, YNW Melly, and Caiden The Crownholder.

Advertisement