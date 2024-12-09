Daniel Penny Acquitted in the Death of Jordan Neely on NYC Subway

Daniel Penny walks free as he was acquitted in the death of Jordan Neely on the F Train in New York City.

According to The New York Times, Penny, a former Marine, choked Neely on the F Train but will now move past the case, sidestepping a charge of criminally negligent homicide.

A jury found Penny did not act criminally during a struggle with Neely on the subway car in May 2023. Neely was unhoused with an identified mental illness.

The verdict caused pandemonium in the courtroom, with contrasting cheers of anger and support. Penny rejoiced with his legal team as the verdict was read.

Manhattan’s district attorney’s office, led by Alvin L. Bragg, stated the jury “has now spoken” and “We deeply respect the jury process and we respect their verdict.”

Outside the courtroom, demonstrators supported Neely, while right-wing pundits dubbed Penny the “Subway Superman.”

