DJ Khaled Hosts Second Annual We The Best Foundation Golf Classic Reception in Miami

On Wednesday, December 4th, DJ Khaled hosted his second annual We The Best Foundation Golf Classic reception and awards ceremony at Casadonna, the waterfront Miami restaurant and lounge. The event, which supports the Khaled family’s foundation to enrich the lives of the next generation, attracted top athletes and celebrities, including Michael Phelps, Alonzo Mourning, Terrell Owens, Ice Spice, Fat Joe, and Winnie Harlow. Guests enjoyed coastal Italian cuisine by Casadonna, complemented by Cincoro Tequila and DraftKings sponsorship, celebrating the foundation’s mission and impact.