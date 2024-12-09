D’USSÉ Cognac and Hit-Boy Host Star-Studded Launch of Augmented Reality DJ Experience at Art Basel

Events Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories

December 9, 2024
Shawn Grant
Last night during Art Basel Miami Beach, D’USSÉ cognac and GRAMMY-winning producer Hit-Boy celebrated the launch of “The Set,” a new augmented reality DJ experience at The Faena Hotel. The event brought together artists including Chance the Rapper, SAINt JHN, Joey Bada$$, Vic Mensa, Swae Lee, and producer Mike Will Made It and WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick. The experience marked D’USSÉ’s first venture into AR, blending music, art, and technology. DJ sets by Spinser Tracy and Chase B added to the excitement of the evening.

