Jamie Foxx Prepares Stand-Up Special ‘What Had Happened Was’ for Dec. 10

Jamie Foxx is set to release his highly anticipated stand-up comedy special, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was, premiering December 10, 2024. Foxxhole Productions and Done + Dusted produce the special, which Hamish Hamilton directs.

Foxx serves as an executive producer alongside Marcus King, Datari Turner, James Longman, Raj Kapoor, Hamish Hamilton, and Katy Mullan. Fans can expect Foxx’s signature humor and storytelling in what promises to be an unforgettable showcase of his comedic talents.

Additionally, Netflix has announced Back in Action, an action-comedy directed by Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses), set for release on Jan. 17, 2025. The film marks Cameron Diaz’s highly anticipated return to the screen, teaming up with Jamie Foxx for a thrilling new adventure.

Written by Seth Gordon and Brendan O’Brien (Neighbors), Back in Action follows former CIA spies Emily and Matt, played by Diaz and Foxx, who left espionage behind to start a family. However, their quiet life is upended when their past is exposed, forcing them back into the high-stakes world of international intrigue.

Produced by Chernin Entertainment and Good One Productions, Back in Action also features a star-studded cast that includes Kyle Chandler, Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou, McKenna Roberts, Rylan Jackson, and Glenn Close.

With executive producers Jamie Foxx and Datari Turner on board, Back in Action promises explosive action, humor, and a nostalgic return for Diaz fans.