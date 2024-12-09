Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories

Kodak Black Wonders How Kendrick Lamar Reached Out to Collaborate Before Drake

December 9, 2024
Shawn Grant

Kodak Black wanted to work with Drake, but now it’s too late: Kendrick Lamar did it first!


Kodak can be spotted in a video questioning how Kendrick beat him to the punch. “I’m Drake’s favorite rapper, and he always says that. Even his people always say that.”

He added, “It don’t make no sense how Kendrick Lamar beat you to it, you know what I mean?”

Kodak would then reference a $600K Bitcoin payment from Drake: “I get why he sent all that money now.”

You can hear it from Kodak below.

